New Information for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, PC Version Coming in January

Early this morning Capcom’s Monster Hunter showcase aired during the Tokyo Game Show. In it we didn’t get a ton of new information for next year’s Sunbreak expansion, but we did get some new names and one confirmed returning monster. Specifically the name of the new elder dragon who goes by Malzeno. The new area teased in the initial trailer is known as the Castle Ruins, and our first returning monster confirmed is the deadly Shogun Ceanataur. In addition to this, we also got information on the PC port which was always planned for early 2022 with no release date confirmed until today so now players can look forward to the PC port and all its enhancements starting on January 12. There’s no word yet on if there will be crossplay or crossaves, but we’ll likely learn more as we get close to January. In addition to all this information we also got the final Capcom collaboration in addition to an entirely new one. The final with Capcom will be none other than Arthur from Ghosts ‘n Goblins, while a Sonic collaboration is also in the works for sometime in the future.

Be sure to check out all the clips from the stream with more information below: