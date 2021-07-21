New Last Stop Trailers Show Three Different Flavors of Story

Annapurna’s Last Stop arrives tomorrow, but it’s not too late to get up to speed with each of the title’s intersecting stories. The publisher has just released three new trailers, each of which does a great job of outlining exactly what’s going-on in the life of each main character. First stop, the thrilling life of Meena.

Meena’s story is certainly intriguing, but it’s not the only one being told in Last Stop. There is also the potentially comical, body-swapping hijinks of John’s life and the supernatural horror that comes with walking a mile in Donna’s shoes. All three of these characters are living very different lives, yet somehow they’ll still manage to cross paths at just the right time. Exactly what effect will that have? Right now, only the developers know.

Last Stop launches on July 22 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. Be sure to check back soon for our full review.