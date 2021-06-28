New Mii Fighter Costumes and Min Min amiibo Revealed

During the special livestream reveal of the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster member, some new goodies were also revealed. So far with every character gameplay, a release of Mii Fighter costumes is also announced. Today, we got a look at the latest coming to the game.

Tales of Symphonia fans will be pleased to see Lloyd in Swordfighter form. Next is another Swordfighter of the Dragonborn from Skyrim. The last Swordfighter from this batch is Dante from the Devil May Cry series. Shantae, the purple-haired genie, is the final Mii Fighter in Brawler form. It’s a pretty diverse group in terms of properties which will excite a number of fans. Check them out in action with the trailer below.

Also, during the Smash stream we got our first look at the latest amiibo figure. Min Min from ARMS will be a collectible figure sometime in 2022. She is looking gorgeously detailed complete with a Dragon and Ramram equipped. A fighting stance means she is ready to go a few rounds. View the image below for a closer look.