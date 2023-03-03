New Pokemon Anime Receives Trailer, Additional Artwork

We’re inching ever closer to the Japanese debut of the brand new Pokemon anime featuring the new protagonists Liko and Roy. With that on the horizon we got an entirely new look at their Japanese voice actors, a glimpse at new characters and a little bit of animation to get watchers excited! In particular we get a look at an unnamed character who appears to be a rival of sorts running around with a Ceruledge. We also see our anime-exclusive professor known as Friede and his Captain Pikachu companion along with a Charizard he’s also got at his disposal. This also seems like the easiest way for them to keep the iconic mascot a part of the series without shoe-horning him off to a protagonist again and making it feel a bit forced. The poster for the anime also teases shiny Rayquaza, who is an interesting but fantastic choice to have some sort of role in the future story.

While it also might not mean anything in particular, it’s exciting that we’re seeing official sub translations from the English side of Pokemon. This hasn’t happened much in the past in regards to the anime, and it does have fans wondering if we’ll get to see officially subtitled releases in the future. It’s also interesting that we’ve yet to hear of localized names for the protagonists and other main characters like Liko, Roy and the professor Friede which has fans wondering if they’re going to keep these names as well. All of this is just speculation, however, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

For now check out the official new trailer and poster for the Pokemon anime below: