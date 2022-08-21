New Pokemon, Competitive Mechanics Unveiled for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With Pokemon Worlds 2022 coming to a close in London, it was appropriately time to reveal some new upcoming changes to the newest mainline titles releasing this coming November. The first big reveal came in the form of the only new Pokemon featured here by the name of Cyclizar! This Dragon and Normal type Pokemon appears similar to the box legends and is said to have existed since ancient times, often used as a mode of transportation by the people of the Paldea region. We also get a look at a new ability known as Shed Tail which leaves a substitute behind for a new Pokemon that switches in. There’s also a variety of new hold itemds Mirror Herb item which copies any buffs an opponent Pokemon receives when consumed in addition to Loaded Dice which allows multistrike moves more likely to hit an abundance of times. The official website also revealed the Covert Cloak which protects the holder from addition affects of moves such as flinching when hit by Fake Out. Finally the new Tera Blast move which changes both type and will be physical or special depending on a Pokemon’s Terastalized form, making it a deadly new tool to have on hand.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18. Nearly everything here can be seen in the brand new short teaser below: