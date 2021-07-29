New Skin Deep Trailer Shows The Importance of Hygiene

As seen with games such as Quadrilateral Cowboy, Blendo Games rarely makes games that one would consider to be “normal.” So what would a full-on game from them in a more conventional genre like first-person shooters look like? Well, the answer lies in the form of Skin Deep, which received a new gameplay trailer during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase. The game casts you an insurance commando tasked with protecting a spaceship’s cargo (kitties, in this case) from being stolen by pirates, and as seen with a bit a of a training video below, that means having to follow protocol if you want to defeat them efficiently.

Previously, we’ve seen that you’ll need to take care of noises such as sneezes and ailments such as cut feet that can leave blood prints, but now players will also have to face one of their greatest obstacles yet: Hygiene. After all, wading around the grimiest corners of the ship in order to avoid detection can leave you with quite an odor, one that can even give away your position. So you’ll have to find ways to get rid of that smell, even if that means dousing yourself in toilet water. Aside from that, we also get to see create ways of reusing discarded blades and empty cartridges, because as the clip mentions, the job involves getting rid of these pirates by any means necessary. No release window has still been announced for Skin Deep yet, but it looks to hopefully be one immersive and unique FPS when it comes out for the PC.