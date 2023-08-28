New Trailer Showcases Gameplay of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai was announced last year and the launch date is growing ever closer. Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai debuted as a manga back in 1991 and has more recently been adapted into an anime. Players of the mobile game Dragon Quest Tact are likely familiar with Dai thanks to a couple crossover events that occurred over the last couple years. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai is an action RPG based on the manga and anime. In this upcoming game players will be able to reenact events from The Adventures of Dai. Those who have been curious about the different game modes and what this title will look like in action will have their curiosity at least partially satisfied by the action packed trailer before.

In the trailer we can see the familiar characters of Dai, Maam, Popp, Hyunckel and Baran along with an assortment of familiar Dragon Quest monsters. In addition to showcasing the game in action it touches on several different aspects of gameplay. Story Mode is the main campaign mode where players will experience some of Dai’s greatest adventures themselves while switching between different party members, as outside of the original Dragon Quest these are typically not solo adventures. The Temple of Recollection is where players can face endless challenges in a constantly evolving dungeon. No play through in this mode is ever meant to be the same, and by overcoming greater challenges and more powerful monsters greater rewards will be earned. This is where players can earn Bond Memories to augment their character stats and abilities, but for Dragon Quest fans the additional reward is unlocking scenes from the original manga.

From watching the trailer this looks like an exciting RPG for fans of Dragon Quest. Dragon Quest has only ventured into action RPG territory a few times before but the Dragon Quest Heroes games were a lot of fun so personally there is a lot of optimism for this title. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is scheduled for release on September 28 and is available for digital pre-order for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Players who pre-order will receive a bonus of Dai’s Legendary Hero special outfit and The Hero’s Tutor Bond Memory. The Digital Deluxe Edition provides the full game download along with the following bonus items:

– Popp’s special outfit “Legendary Mage”

– Maam’s special outfits “Legendary Priest” and “Legendary Martial Artist”

– Hyunckel’s special outfits “Legendary Swordsman” and “Legendary Warrior”