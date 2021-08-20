New Video Dives into Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s Soundtrack

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy know that 80’s rock music is an integral part of the dysfunctional space family, primarily thanks to Star-Lord’s fascination with the genre.

So it came as little surprise when licensed music appeared during the combat sequence of our first look at the gameplay of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy back at E3. However, 80’s rock is only one of three key elements of the game’s soundtrack, as discussed in the video below. Senior Audio Director at Eidos Montreal Steve Szczepkowski reveals that a grand orchestral score and a fully original rock album from an in-game band named after Star Lord also both populate the game’s varied musical roster.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to launch on October 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.