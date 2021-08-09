New WRC 10 Trailer Shows Off Colin McRae’s Subaru Impreza

NACON and KT Racing have released a new trailer for WRC 10, which is set to release on September 7. The late Colin McRae is a name that is synonymous with rally racing, and his Subaru Impreza will be in WRC 10. The trailer takes place at the 1997 Rallye Sanremo, where McRae pulled out a legendary victory. This historic event is available to players who pre-order either the Standard or Deluxe version of the game. With more than 22 events, WRC 10 will offer a ton of homages to legendary racers of the sport. Check out the trailer below.