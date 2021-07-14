NieR Re[in]carnation Will Crossover With NieR: Automata at Launch

NieR Re[in]carnation is due out later this month, making the next couple of weeks an exciting time for many NieR fans. Today, it was announced that fans have even more reason to be psyched for the series’ first mobile release: a crossover event with NieR: Automata. Starting on July 28, players can 2B, 9S and A2 into their game to fight on their behalf. Considering that all three are androids built for war, they will likely be invaluable assets to any fan’s team.

The duration of the NeiR: Automata crossover event hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans will likely have time to summon at least one of the special fighters. Those that pre-register for NieR Re[in]carnation will get enough in-game currency to attempt fifteen summons and enhance some of the characters who answer their call. It sounds a bit like Fire Emblem Heroes in this regard, so fans should definitely take care to set their expectations and limits ahead of time.

NieR Re[in]carnation launches July 28 for iOS and Android. It’ll be a free-to-play game with plenty of microtransactions so, again, be careful.