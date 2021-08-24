Night is Coming Will Unleash its Dark Horrors in 2022

If Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has taught anyone anything, it’s that Slavic mythology can be intense. If it’s hard for a superhuman monster hunter to deal with all the nasty creatures roaming about, imagine how it is for the average villager. This is exactly players of Night is Coming will have to deal with once it releases in 2022. They’ll not only have to build up and manage their little village in the backwoods of the Carpathians, they’ll also have to somehow defend from the legions of supernatural creatures bent on its utter destruction.

During the daytime hours and warm months in Night is Coming, the main task is to build up the village and prepare for the long dark of winter. Settlers can be recruited and trained; structures and defenses can be built, and sometimes even powerful heroes can be recruited. However, it might not always be enough to turn back the evil creatures lurking in the dark. Everything from werewolves to Night Nurses are lurking out in the forest’s dark depths, and apparently the game will throw such curveballs if a player is getting to comfortable.

Night is Coming is currently set to launch for PC via Steam sometime in 2022.