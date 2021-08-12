Nine Inch Nails Guitarist, Spec Ops: The Line Dev Announce New Game Studio

Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck and Spec Ops: The Line creative director Cory Davis today announced a brand new game development studio, Eyes Out.

The Los Angeles based studio intends on building games that imaginatively use audio and visuals to create a unique experience. Their first game will be a single player immersive cosmic horror title with a focus on environmental storytelling. According to the studio, more details will be revealed in the coming months.

Eyes Out was co-founded by Cory Davis, the creative director and designer of the critical darling, Spec Ops: The Line, and guitarist Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails fame. Robin has been scoring music for video games since 2014, so his wanting to work on his own games isn’t that random of a decision.

“When I was finishing up work on Here They Lie, Robin wandered into our studio and I felt a very strong connection to his open, creative view of existence, and the power of music,” said Davis. “We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected. Robin’s vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It’s such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together.” “Cory is a true and impassioned artist. He’s a visionary leader who draws the highest and best from each person on the team, no matter their position. He’s capable and dedicated and he’s open to forces unspeakable. He’s rare. Weird, even. We connected about films and games and music and all the minutia and it was a really positive charge colliding with him. We have a simpatico work ethic and drive, and we see each other soul to soul. Our play together is inspired,” said Finck.

No word yet on platforms or a release window for their debut title. Be sure to check back for more details in the coming months.