Nintendo Minute Competes in a Deadly Challenge of WarioWare: Get it Together!

Last week we saw Kit and Krysta enjoying some time playing together in some of the fantastic microgames that WarioWare: Get it Together! has to offer, but this week that’s all gone away. Now the two are diving into a challenge mode where loser has to take a big ol bite out of their mascot Garlic, Garl. Watch the two try to come out on top as they try to compete in microgames while the other interrupts them all the while and see just who is going to end up with Wario’s garlic breath afterwards.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute below: