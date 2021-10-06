Nintendo Minute Plays Through the Opening of Metroid Dread

We’re less than two days away from Metroid Dread’s release and players are excited to get into the latest new Metroid in years. In order to prepare Nintendo Minute is taking on the beginning of the game and taking on the immediate terrors that await them in Samus’ new deadly adventure. Fans can enjoy watching Kit and Krysta try to stumble their way through getting chased by E.M.M.I and the other fierce monsters that await them on the way.

Metroid Dread launches on October 8. Check out Nintendo Minute’s latest video below: