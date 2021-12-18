Nintendo Minute Shares Their Final Video After Eight Years

Kit and Krysta have been offering their nearly weekly surprises and videos for eight years now, and together cultivated a fun series that many would tune into every week. Unfortunately this week was the one where hard news broke, as fans learned this would be the last Nintendo Minute. This comes also following the recent news that Nintendo is shutting down their California and Toronto offices. Nintendo Minute was hosted by the two based in the California office, which makes it all the more heart breaking to see it all go.

Nintendo Minute may be gone but never forgotten. Enjoy their last video below to relive eight years of memories: