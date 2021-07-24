Nintendo Minute Takes on a Close-Up Box Art Challenge

Kit and Krysta are back at again once more with another challenge to see who can identify games based on their box art. This time around the catch is that the box art is very zoomed in, so they’ll need to think about who or what they’re looking at in order to get it correctly. Loser this time around has to share a potentially embarrassing close-up photo of their face, to be shown off as though in an art exhibition. Anyone watching can also play along and see if they can correctly guess all the Nintendo titles they’re competing for points over.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute below: