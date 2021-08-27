Nintendo Minute Takes on Co-Op in WarioWare: Get It Together!

If there’s ever been a time when Nintendo Minute’s Kit and Krysta needed some solid teamwork, it’s with their latest video trying to take on WarioWare: Get it Together in co-op mode. The two are headed in and stumbling around to do their absolute best with their adorable assortment of Wario’s friends in order to get their own high score. What’s even better is next week they’re planning a contest to see who has the best skills while playing solo, while the loser will have to do something involving Wario’s favorite delicacy of garlic.

Check out the latest episode of Nintendo Minute below: