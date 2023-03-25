Nintendo Shares the Latest Kirby Read-A-Long Story

Kirby’s cheerful and adorable reed-a-longs have been an absolute delight every time they’re uploaded, and the latest is no different. This time, the story is all about saying thank-you to Kirby’s many friends. Kirby’s large assortment of friends has always been there for each other through being hypnotized, getting into trouble or simply being misunderstood along the way. The endearing short little video gives us some great insight into the other many activities Kirby is so thankful for from his friends simply being there for him, to helping him when he needs it! Kirby really wouldn’t be anywhere without his friends and it’s always nice to remember that.

Check out the latest Kirby story time video below: