Nintendo Shares Utterly Adorable Video Focusing on Learning About Pikachu

It’s hard not to love just how adorably endearing Pikachu is and it seems Nintendo is all too aware of this fact. The latest video on their child-focused Play Nintendo YouTube channel has updated with a video on everyone’s favorite electrified mascot! Learn about Pikachu, the titles they appear in on Switch and other little facts that will be fun to watch alone or with a younger family member just starting to get into the franchise.

Check out the adorable video focused all on Pikachu from Play Nintendo below: