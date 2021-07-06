Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Officially Announced

Nintendo today finally announced one of the industry’s worst kept secrets; Nintendo Switch (OLED Model).

After more than a year of rumors and speculation, Nintendo has finally revealed their ‘Switch Pro.’ Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is a brand new piece of hardware that addresses many of the original model’s shortcomings. The console launches October 8 alongside Metroid Dread for $349.99.

The most notable upgrade come’s in the console’s name. The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) swaps out the original’s 6.2″ LCD screen with a 7.0′ OLED screen, though the 1280x720p resolution remains the same. Asides from that, this new model comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage (up from 32GB), a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a built-in LAN port, and enhanced audio. It is currently unclear what other performance enhancements the new model includes.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) launches with two color options. The first is the white set, which includes white Joy-Con controllers, a black Switch unit, and a white dock. The second is the neon red/neon blue set, which includes neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons, a black Switch unit, and a black dock.

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) launches October 8 for $349.99.