Nintendo Unveils Release Date for Wave 4 of the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass

Many players have been itching for more content in Fire Emblem Engage, especially for more story to keep them going. Wave 4 is giving players just that with a brand new twisted take on the world before them where those who were once friends are now foes, and previous enemies have become close allies. Just what exactly is happening in this new twisted fate set before the divine dragon Alear? It’s up to players to discover the truth of the events unfolding and experience an entirely new story set in the world they’ve grown so familiar with.

Wave 4 of the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass releases in April 5. Check out the brand new trailer below: