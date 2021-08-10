Nintendo’s Latest Indie World Showcase is Airing Tomorrow

The Indie World Showcases have made a name for themselves in recent years to be one of the best places to check out new and upcoming Indies both for Switch, and many of which will launch on other systems as well. The latest is planned to air tomorrow morning and will give players some great new insight on what to look forward to on Nintendo Switch likely for the next coming months and potentially into next year. We’ll likely hear updates on existing titles and of course get brand new looks on titles that haven’t been revealed in the 20 minute planned stream.

The Indie World Showcase is airing tomorrow, August 11, at 9AM PT and 12PM PT. Be sure to bookmark the stream below: