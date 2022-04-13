Official Capcom Channel Shares Brand New Gameplay for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

We’re still a couple months away from the release of Sunbreak, and as such fans are eating up every little ounce of gameplay they can get their hands on. While most have been short repeat clips from trailers, we finally got a more extensive gameplay in the brand new area known as the Citadel. We get new looks at some of the small monsters and even some more combat against the mighty Garangolm while out exploring. The huge, terrifying beast seems like it has a great fight in store for hunters, so it will be exciting to really give it a go when the expansion launches later this year.

The Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise launches on June 30. Take a peak at the new Japanese gameplay below: