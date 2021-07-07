Omno Begins Its Odyssey July 29

The time to put Omno’s versatile magic staff to use is almost here at last. Publisher Future Friends announced today that Omno will be releasing for PC and other platforms on July 29. Studio Inkyfox has created a rather vast and varied world for this game, so trekking through it won’t exactly be easy. However, with visuals like those seen in the new trailer below, it’ll likely be memorable at the very least.

Omno sends players on a journey as a nameless wanderer. Who they are and the purpose of their journey is unclear at the outside, but it seems that these answers and more can be discovered as players solve puzzles and make their way across a very vibrant world.

Omno releases on July 29 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.