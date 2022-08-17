OneShot: World Machine Edition Releasing on Switch Next Month

One of the biggest reveals in one of Nintendo’s handful of indie directs this year was the announcement that OneShot, beloved PC indie, would be getting a release on Switch. At the time fans were eager to learn more but it wasn’t until today we got a final release date for when people can look forward to playing it. The latest release date trailer shows us gameplay and of course, the official release of September 22. As of right now there appear to be no plans for a physical release so this will be a digital only affair at this time, with hopefully a physical release down the line for those who love collecting their favorite indies they can see on their shelf.

OneShot: World Machine Edition is coming to Switch on September 22. Check out the release announcement below: