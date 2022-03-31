Original Angry Birds Game Relaunches

A decade has passed since Angry Birds launched on mobile devices. It was, and still is, a very popular game to play in waiting rooms, on the bus or while laying in bed. The game had such dominance it expanded into spin-offs and movies. In 2019, the original app was removed but now it’s back!

Relive the throwback fun of flinging birds with the release of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. The game features all the same characters and levels completely rebuilt from the ground up in Unity. Gameplay physics remain as authentic as possible that you shouldn’t notice any difference. Formerly, the in-app purchase of the Mighty Eagle is now already made available for free.

It is available now to purchase for $0.99 on the App Store and Google Play. Get back to earning those stars and popping those pigs!