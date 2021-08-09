Overcooked! All You Can Eat Adds Birthday Theme

In honor of Overcooked celebrating its fifth anniversary, the game is adding some birthday-themed goodies. Overcooked! All You Can Eat gets a free update for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

With the big day comes five new themed kitchens, a cute tabby cat chef and cup of tea recipe. There is also a Switcheroo mechanic added that could either hinder your preparations or come in handy. And until August 11, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is playable for free via Steam.

Check out the party-packed announcement trailer below for a look at what’s cookin’.