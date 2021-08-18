Parasight Debuts on Steam Today

Parasight, a new souls-like from indie developers ManyDev Studio and Salemir Games is out today for PC. In it players find themselves dropped onto the dangerous Nevermore Island and tasked with learning the fates of its original settlers and the last king. There are six classes to play as, gear to collect and character upgrades to acquire using “Soul Extracts.” All that said though, this is only one facet of the game.

In Parasight, players can make their way across the island either through force of arms or completely peacefully. These options also extend to over forty bosses, which can ben confronted in three different ways: normal combat, “social battle,” or “battle soul.” Supposedly, choices made when confronting bosses or other enemies has an impact on the overall story, so players may want to act cautiously. The Steam page also touts rich side-stories and puzzle elements, so there might actually be quite a lot here.

Parasight is available now for PC via Steam. There’s also a demo available through the Steam page, so potential buyers can give it a try before taking the plunge.