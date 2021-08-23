Phantom Abyss Shakes Things up With Overturned Update

Phantom Abyss, the free-running game centered around plundering the most dangerous of temples got a wealth of new content and fixes this week thanks to the new Overturned Update. Some of the most notable new features include rotating rooms and 28 new chambers for adventurers to clamber through. The basic whip tool has also gained an optional blessing. Players can now keep it with them for as long as they want, but can’t pick up other tools so long as they keep it.

Fixes include improvements to the network, back-end stability, and new upgrades to elements like trap doors, foliage, Relic Room doors and the game’s Portal Screen. Phantom Abyss is 25 percent off on Steam in order to celebrate the update, but those interested should be aware that it’s still an early access title and consider their purchase accordingly.