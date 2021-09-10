PICO PARK Adds Online Functionality for Nintendo Switch

PICO PARK is a delightful two to eight player co-op experience that has the adorable little creatures trying to navigate puzzling levels together. Prior to this update friends could only play together locally, but that all ends with the latest free update allowing players to head online and play with their friends all around the world in the comfort of their own homes. Now the chaos can continue no matter where they are, and the challenges won’t stop whether together or far away.

PICO PARK is out on Switch now, check out the trailer for the online update below: