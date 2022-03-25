PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night & My Friend Peppa Pig Receive DLC

While video games based on existing properties have been around since forever, it’s pretty rare for not just one but two to end up getting DLC. Peppa Pig and PJ Masks are preschool-catered animated series’ that will appeal to young audiences. PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night and My Friend Peppa Pig, released in October 2021 for gaming kiddos but are both getting more content.

In Mischief on Mistery Mountain, Munki-Gu is up to no good. Now, the PJ Masks team, along with martial artist An Yu, must put a stop to his monkey business. You will get to explore cave and street locations while riding a new Rover. Three missions are added to complete, let’s hope you can get the job done before going to sleep.

Peppa Pig has been invited to a birthday party which has a theme in Pirate Adventures. You’ll get to ride on Captain Hog’s boat to explore new locations. Find buried treasure, fossils and try different activities. Meet and interact with new characters. It’s a fun way for little ones to experience the pirate life.

Both DLC are available now for all platforms.