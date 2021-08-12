Play with Senior Pups in Old Friends Dog Game

Playing with pets is always a lot of fun and Old Friends Dog Game allows even old dogs to get some love. This mobile game lets you show senior pups some affection and is based on the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. This title is a wholesome look at some of those good boys and good girls.

By creating your own sanctuary, you can rescue and rehabilitate dogs. Spend time offering tender, loving care with toys and goodies. Decorate areas both inside and outdoors for each of them to rest comfortably. There are also stories and personalities to experience as they stay and grow old with you.

Old Friends Dog Game is available on iOS and Android. Kick back and relax with this charming mobile game full of adorable retired dogs.