Pokemon Anime Shares Additional Details for New Characters

Fans have been well aware that we’re winding down Ash’s time in the spotlight and moving towards an entirely new anime series with two new protagonists. With that in mind of course, the official Japanese Twitter for the anime has started sharing details to get fans excited for the new pair we’ll be traveling along with. While the two still don’t have official English names just yet we’ll be referring to them as Liko and Roy for the time being based on their Japanese names. Liko’s highlight covered a mysterious pendant she carries with her, while Roy has a mysterious pokeball that doesn’t appear to look like any other seen before it. Roy is also noted to have come from the Kanto region while Liko hails from the Paldea region. It appears one main story will revolve around their mysterious trinkets, and with this we also got a great look at a character sheet with expressions for both characters that we’re looking forward to meeting.
The Japanese airing of the upcoming Pokemon anime will begin on April 14 with no word yet on when it will begin in English. Check out the twitter posts with new details below:
