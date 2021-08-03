Pokémon GO Adding a Few More Galar Region Pokémon

With Pokémon GO Fest 2021 now complete, players get to enjoy upcoming Ultra Unlock rewards. Today, part three was revealed to include new Pokémon from the Galar region. It seems the Mischief Pokémon, Hoopa, has something to do with this surprise.

Starting August 20, you will be able to fight against Zacian during raid battles and Zamazenta begins August 26. Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks will appear for you to capture. Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk can hatch from 7km eggs. New avatar items and stickers will be available.

Check out the full details on the official website and watch the trailer below to see these Galarian Pokémon enter the real world.