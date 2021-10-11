Pokémon GO Details Spooky Halloween Content

It’s the most creepiest time of the year. The Halloween season has arrived and with it comes all sorts of fun Pokémon GO content. Festivities will begin on October 15 and last until October 31.

Certain events and features will be available through the whole time period while others are split. From beginning to end you can continue the Season of Mischief research. The Halloween Cup will be open for battle fanatics. A haunting remix of the iconic Lavender Town music is played. Pikachu, Piplup and Drifblim can be found wearing costumes.

Starting October 15 is the Creepy Companions event. You can evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking. An increase of Shuppet, Spinarak, Drowzee and others will spawn and some have a higher chance of being shiny. Raids can be found for Espurr, Sableye, Giratina and Mega Gengar among others.

Starting October 22 is the Ghoulish Companions event. You can finally capture Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist, Phantump and Trevenant. A collection challenge will place to find all the different sizes of Pumpkaboo. Raids can be found for Galarian Yamask, Alolan Marowak, Darkrai and Mega Absol among others.

Then, the final two days of Halloween, you can hatch certain Pokémon and complete event research. There is more happening than what’s been listed above, check out the full announcement on the official website and listen to the Lavender Town music below.