Pokemon Horizons Gets Extended Teaser for First Episode

Fans all around the world are excited, interested, and just all around prepared to see what lies in wait for the newest anime since Ash’s official retirement as the protagonist of the main running series. As we creep ever closer to the official Japanese release of the first episode we’re glad to see glimpses of what’s to come with the teaser this time focusing on opening on the world along with the main protagonist Liko. The clip shows her in a school uniform with a suitcase, seemingly her first day, and getting on a bus while admiring Pokemon along the way. It’s a short but charming clip, with the downside being the clip shared is unfortunately missing audio. Hopefully we get another official release of the clip soon but for now it’s another great look to get fans excited when the first episode airs in Japan next week on Friday.

Although we still don’t know when the English release of Pokemon Horizons will begin enjoy the teaser clip shared below: