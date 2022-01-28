Pokémon Legends: Arceus Available Now

It is finally time for Pokémon fans to discover the origins of the series, at least in one region, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Speaking of time, this game takes place in the Sinnoh region of the past called Hisui where people and Pokémon haven’t yet developed that bond we see in current iterations of the games.

Throughout the game you will be researching, catching and battling Pokémon to help learn more about them. Many will be familiar, others are brand new and some look completely different. Pokémon Legends: Arceus incorporates a action-adventure elements where you control the character’s movements and avoid attacks. There are also two different styles your Pokémon can fight which leans into strategic approaches. Plus, you get to meet new people, many of which are ancestors of those we see currently in Sinnoh.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus should provide longtime fans with insight to the past. How the relationship between Pokémon and humans started and what the world was like during that time period. Watch the launch trailer below for a quick look at the game’s action and get it now for Nintendo Switch.