Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives Daybreak Update

Earlier this month an update was made available for Pokémon Legends: Arceus to help fix some issues. Today, during Pokémon’s birthday presentation, another update was announced. Version 1.1.0 comes with free content and is available February 27.

The Daybreak update features outbreaks of Alpha Pokémon. There are new requests to complete and training battles to partake of which relate to Path of Solitude and Path of Tranquility modes. Additions to the photography studio, balloon races, harvesting farm and Gingko Guild will be available. And some gameplay issues are fixed with the patch.

Check out the full update listing on the official website and footage in the video below.