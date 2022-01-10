Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives New Overview Trailer

Pokémon mainline games have allowed players to catch’em all in turned based combat. But Pokémon Legends: Arceus is introducing us to a brand new way to complete every Pokémon Master’s goal. An overview trailer has been posted to provide a quick rundown.

In Legends: Arceus, you will venture through the spacious lands of the Hisui region, which is Sinnoh of the past. There are Pokémon partners to catch and dangerous ones to tame. This title adds a layer of action to the combat where you must sneak and dodge oncoming attacks as well as participate in battles. Regional variants along with familiar Pokémon are available to encounter. Your mission is create and complete the first Poké Dex of the area so make sure you’re prepared.

Check out the video below for a look at the action and get your copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus on January 28.