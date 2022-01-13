Pokemon Legends: Arceus Shares Massive Gameplay Overview Trailer

We are a mere 15 days away from Pokemon Legends: Arceus officially releasing, and it feels like we keep getting spoiled with outpouring information about the brand new title. Now we’ve really got it good, as Nintendo has dropped a full 13-minute gameplay video with slews of entirely brand new gameplay footage, information and more that fans can analyze and get excited over during this near two week wait. Take a close look at walking around and gathering items with Pokemon to craft goods, finding different Pokemon out at all times of day, battling and more. There’s so much to see in this massive trailer, it’s exciting to think about what else we still haven’t seen yet.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28. Check out the massive overview trailer below: