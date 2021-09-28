Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals New Characters, Pokémon

In a surprise drop today, Pokémon Legends” Arceus received a new trailer. The game take place in Sinnoh region’s past then called the Hisui region. We’ve already gotten a look at some gameplay elements and tiny story details but this latest trailer reveals even more.

It starts off showing us we are able to ride Pokémon like Wyrdeer, Basculegion and the Hisui variation of Braviary, even able to throw PokéBalls while mounted. Then, we meet new characters who are titled as Wardens that protect Pokémon but perhaps they will serve as Gym Leaders of sorts (this is speculation). There are areas in Jubilife to customize appearances and take photos with Pokémon that come out looking like portrait paintings. We also get a look at various items like Potions and Pokédolls and how they looked all these years ago. In the official press release, there are details on a device called the Arc Phone which helps guide players through their journey and may have a connection to the legendary Arceus.

Lastly, a we get a big reveal at a brand new Pokémon. Kleavor, the Axe Pokémon, is a Bug/Rock-type evolution of Scyther. It swings massive bladed arms to carve trees and slice down opponents. In the trailer we see the Trainer getting hurt by Kleavor and Oshawott battling back. Kleavor is an example of a Noble Pokémon which have been gifted incredible power. Some are aggressive while others appear more docile.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 28.