Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Teases Starter Evolutions

We are just days away from the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While there have been leaked spoilers floating around the internet, some may have been lucky enough to avoid them. Today, a new trailer for the game teases a look at the final evolutions for each starter.

The video below offers a quick glimpse at some of the features, locations and Pokémon that appear in Legends Arceus. Footage isn’t really anything we haven’t seen before but towards the end we get a very brief look at the evolutions for each starter. This game lets you start with either Rowlett, Cyndaquil or Oshawott (each hailing from different regions). There second stage evolutions are the same as before but it seems the last stage will have very different designs. There are also silhouettes for each that have been published and promoted if you’re super curious for more.

Check it out the video below to see for yourself. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available January 28 on the Switch.