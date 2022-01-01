Pokémon Master EX Celebrates the New Year

Pokémon Master EX players can celebrate 2021 and ring in 2022. Two videos were posted, one providing a look back on some of the releases during the last year. The other introduces us to new content for players.

Starting now, you can go grab a share of 100 million gems, earn up to 7,000 from bonuses and obtain special scout tickets. Volkner and Electivire receive a power-up when landing super effective moves. Sabrina and Chingling provide support that protect allies from status conditions and more. Each pair are available until January 17.

Watch both the look back and New Year 2022 videos below.