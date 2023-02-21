Pokemon Presents Coming Next Week on Pokemon Day

Much like the last few years fans can rejoice in knowing that Pokemon Day is soon upon us. During that time we celebrate the franchise history from its days as a title that devs had doubts would even get a single to the wildly successful multimedia experience it is today! Are we going to see DLC for Scarlet and Violet, or perhaps a new spin-off planning to release this year? Maybe we’ll get more information on the English release of the new anime series finally. We’re sure to get our classic montage celebrating the history, but what else lies in store is a complete mystery we can’t wait to see. The event will only be 20 minutes long but we’re sure to hear some exciting news next Monday!

Be sure to tune in at 6AM PT or 9AM PT on February 27 to hear the latest information from Pokemon or check back later here for all the coverage.

Tweets by Pokemon