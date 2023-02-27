Pokemon Raids Add Two New Legendary Paradox to Challenge

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had lore that hinted at two new legendaries who appeared nowhere in the game itself, until now that is. Brand new to both titles comes Walking Wave based on Suicune and Iron Leaves based on Virizion. These two paradox Pokemon are available in raids starting today and will be available until March 12. Walking Wave can be found in Scarlet while Iron Leaves is in Violet. Players can catch one of each in their game of choice as long as they team up with someone of the opposite version to find the one that’s not available to them.

For a better look at both Pokemon check out the trailer below: