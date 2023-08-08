Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC Gets More Details, Release Date

During a special Pokémon presentation, we got a new look at upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. There are two expansions for the games both of which lead you on new, exciting adventures. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero consists of part 1: The Teal Mask and part 2: The Indigo Disk.

Coming out first on September 13 is The Teal Mask. Players get to explore the land of Kitakami and learn of its mysterious folktales. A trio of Pokémon; Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti, who saved Kitakami from an evil ogre. Learn about the Festival of Masks and how the Pokémon are celebrated as heroes. Here you will also get to encounter many Pokémon not found elsewhere such as Cramorant, Yanma, Clefairy and a new evolved form of Applin called Dipplin. While in Kitakami you will meet new characters and can even help a photographer obtain photographs of various Pokémon.

The events of The Indigo Disk start with you arriving at a sister school called Blueberry Academy. It’s mostly built underwater yet holds a vast land inside where Pokémon roam freely. Students here are involved in a battling league and even have their own version of the Elite Four. Some Pokémon exclusively found here include Alolan Exeggutor, Bellossom, Beldum and the evolved form of Duraludon called Archaludon. It’s also teased that your Koraidon or Miraidon will be able unlock the ability to fly freely through the sky. The release date for The Indigo Disk has not yet been announced.

At the end of the presentation there was a quick tease of two new Paradox Pokémon. Iron Crown, the Paradox version of Cobalion, and Raging Bolt, the Paradox version of Raikou. Players can currently download a special Mew giveaway allowing them to obtain the mythical Pokémon only available until September 13. Seven Star Tera Raid Battles against the powerful Mewtwo beginning August 31. It can only be caught once but may become obtainable in future events.

If you purchase the DLC you’ll be able to receive new outfits. Don’t forget about the early purchase bonus of Hisuian Zoroark which will be available until October 31.

The games launched in November of last year allowing players to experience a truly open world. Now, with new content on the way the Paldea region expands even more. Check out the video below for a look at those upcoming adventures and the entire Pokémon presentation for more details on The Teal Mask.