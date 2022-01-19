Pokémon Shares Bonus Gameplay Clips for Legends: Arceus

One of the official Pokemon twitter accounts, known as Poke_Times, has been known to share tons of smaller updates and information that players enjoy seeing. Pokémon of the major things they include here and there are gameplay clips complete with all the in-game audio and music. This is very much the case with two new clips that were shared in addition to a full 3D experience where players can move around a camera on YouTube on their leisure to look around a short clip and find wild Pokémon. The new clips include catching, battling and even seeing the new function of a smoke ball item in action. It’s also just a nice way to get a feel for what the game will actually be like when playing instead of a bunch of quick cuts between footage.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28. Check out all the new footage below: