Pokémon Shares Bonus Gameplay Clips for Legends: Arceus

One of the official Pokemon twitter accounts, known as Poke_Times, has been known to share tons of smaller updates and information that players enjoy seeing. Pokémon of the major things they include here and there are gameplay clips complete with all the in-game audio and music. This is very much the case with two new clips that were shared in addition to a full 3D experience where players can move around a camera on YouTube on their leisure to look around a short clip and find wild Pokémon. The new clips include catching, battling and even seeing the new function of a smoke ball item in action. It’s also just a nice way to get a feel for what the game will actually be like when playing instead of a bunch of quick cuts between footage.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28. Check out all the new footage below:
📜#ヒスイの冒険の手引き 1⃣
ポケモンの捕獲は、ポケモン調査の基本中の基本🔍
✅気付かれないようにこっそり近づく
✅照準をしっかり合わせてボールを投げる
✅攻撃的なポケモンはバトルで弱らせる
調査隊の腕の見せどころ💪
イメトレ必須です‼https://t.co/uQJ1IywIVl#PokemonLEGENDS pic.twitter.com/O69C6osyp6
📜#ヒスイの冒険の手引き 2⃣
相手は大自然で暮らす野生のポケモン🏞
なかなか捕まえられないこともあります🥺
そんな時は「道具」を使って…💼
ポケモンの気を引いたり👀
すばやい動きを鈍らせたり⤵
様々な方法を試して、捕獲の達人になりましょう👍https://t.co/bU13juYZAn#PokemonLEGENDS pic.twitter.com/DAvb0t2da3
