Pokemon Stadium Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

Since the reveal of N64 games for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass we’ve known that Pokemon Stadium was planned to release. Fortunately the wait is no more and finally players will be able to dive into the competitive and mini-game filled experience when it launches next week on April 12! This update will only include the first Stadium title with the second still planned for a later unknown date, but it’s exciting nonetheless that we finally have our first dive into Pokemon Stadium on NSO. It’s worth noting that as of right now the Game Boy feature will be the only aspect that won’t work with the title and players will only be able to use rental Pokemon, but we’ll have to see if that changes in the future.

Get ready to hit the heated battles when Pokemon Stadium hits Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass on April 12 and take a peak at the trailer below: