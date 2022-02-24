Pokémon Unite Adds Hoopa, Celebrates Pokémon Day

This week is definitely for Pokémon fans as the series celebrates yet another anniversary. With it comes updates for games, special events and new announcements . One of them is Pokémon Unite which is getting another roster addition.

The Mythical Hoopa is joining the game with a great set of abilities. Hyperspace Hole allows it and close-by teammates to teleport back to base which comes in handy for quick escapes and regrouping. They can also be used to warp between two different areas for ambush attacks. When using its Unite Move, Hoopa becomes Unbound to deal damage against two nearby opponents. Along with Hoopa comes a new limited-time mode where you can perform faster dunks and have quicker cooldowns.

Check out the videos below to learn more details and stay tuned for future Pokémon news.