Pokémon Unite Adds Trevenant, Coming to Pokémon World Championships

Pokémon Unite was first seen as an underdog upon its announcement but has quickly become a popular title forcing naysayers to eat Murkrow. The game has grown so much that it continues adding updates and will be playable at a major event level.

Trevenant, the Ghost/Grass-type Pokémon will be a member of the playable roster. Based on the announcement trailer below it looks to have average range with moves like Wood Hammer. The team announced on the official website that a new tournament mode is in development and an update will allow translation of six different languages.

The biggest piece of news from the post revealed Pokémon Unite will be part of the Pokémon World Championships this year. Qualifying teams will have the opportunity to compete against each other at the event in August. Details will be provided in the near future. This is quite exciting as it provides fans with another title to earn their way into highest levels of Pokémon competition.